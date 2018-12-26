Tradition of giving

On Saturday, Dec. 22, the Abbeville Professional Firefighters Association Local 3810 assembled and delivered food baskets for pre-selected families that need a little assistance with food over the holiday period.

The PFFA of Abbeville is hoping to start a new tradition this holiday season with this project.

Families are selected for the program through referrals from a number of community-based organizations and agencies. This year, Abbeville firefighters with the help of SUPER ONE Foods and their amazing team, are planning to distribute about 10 baskets to those in need.

Additionally, the PFFA #3810 will continue its donation of bicycles for children of needy families.

“We will again give away 10 new bikes to those families, assuring these children can have a Merry Christmas,” said Corey Broussard, President of 3810. “Wal-Mart has continued partnering with us in this endeavor and we are grateful. We love this community and the people in it and want to do our part to make this holiday season special”. Firefighter’s and their families gathered to assemble and distribute these boxes.

“It’s great for my children to see us participate in things like this. It’s a teachable moment.”