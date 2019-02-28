Traffic stops leads to narcotics arrests in Abbeville

Officers of the Abbeville Police Department patrol division and K9 division were able to make two narcotics arrests off of traffic stops arrests overnight within two hours of each other in the overnight hours of February 27, 2019.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., a vehicle being driven by Jamie Guidry, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation. Mr. Guidry was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Guidry was later booked at the Abbeville Police Department on the charges of Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Guidry was issued citations for the traffic offenses and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

At approximately 3:37 a.m., a vehicle being driven by Joshua Pere, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation. During an investigation, the Abbeville Police K9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle, indicating the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, police officers located a semi-automatic handgun and suspected narcotics. Mr. Pere was transported to the Abbeville Police Department where he was booked on the charges of Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Methamphetamine), Possession of a CDS in the Presence of a Firearm, Possession of a CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Pere was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.