Tropical wave expected to move into Gulf

A tropical wave near Cuba is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that the storm could cause high wind and heavy rain in southeast Louisiana as early as Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that the storm has a 30% chance of developing further over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next five days.

Here are statements from government meteorologists:

From the National Hurricane Center:

1. A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent waters of the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This system is expected to cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and tonight, move over the central

Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system on Wednesday, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30%.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium ... 40%.

From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:

Wednesday through Monday.: Showers and thunderstorms will again become more widespread Thursday and Friday as a tropical disturbance moves west across the Gulf of

Mexico. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center has a 40% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 2 to 5 days and interests across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas are encouraged to monitor the latest outlooks over the next few days.

While this is still a few days out, any low pressure system that develops over the Gulf is expected to move toward the Texas coast by Friday. This could bring slightly higher winds across coastal areas.

In addition, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, along with occasional cloud to ground lightning.