Two arrested in Vermilion Parish by Task Force; agents find toddler in home

According to Drew David, the Public Information Officer and Narcotics Task Force Commander for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On March 4, after a lengthy investigation into a residence located at 2826 Ben Road in Vermilion parish, agents were able to secure a search warrant for the residence. Upon execution, agents found one of the residents, identified as Joshua Leblanc, 30, attempting to use narcotics in an outside shed. Another team of agents simultaneously entered the residence and encountered a female subject, identified as Amber Leblanc, 28, as well as a two-year-old toddler.

Agents discovered deplorable living conditions and contacted a family member to take care of the child. Agents also contacted the Department of Child and Family Services to look into the situation. Subsequent to the search, several grams of suspected methamphetamine were found along with marijuana, other illicit drugs, and a firearm. Both subjects were arrested and their charges are as follows;

Joshua Leblanc

· Aggravated Cruelty to Juvenile

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Meth)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

· Possession of Schedule II, (Amphetmaine)

· Possession of Schedule III, (Buprenorphine)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Amber Leblanc

· Aggravated Cruelty to a Juvenile

· Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

· Possession of a CDs in the Presence of a Juvenile.

