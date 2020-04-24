Two different Meth arrests in Erath

ERATH - The Erath Police Department arrested two different people on separate days after allegedly finding crystal methamphetamine on the subjects.

On Sunday night, the Erath Police Department received a tip that there looked to be drug activity in the Our Lady of Lourdes

Cemetery, which is behind the church.

According to Police Chief Anna LaPointe, the police department acted on the tip and drove to the cemetery.

When they arrived, Chief LaPointe said she saw Jedd Knight allegedly throw something on the ground. After a brief search, the police found what looked to be crystal methamphetamine.

Knight, whose address is 704 E. Bourque Street in Erath, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of suboxone and possession of crystal meth.

His total bond was $3,500.

Then on Monday, the police department received another tip that someone was allegedly using methamphetamine in their house.

LaPointe said she obtained a search warrant for the Erath resident at 212 E. Bourque Street.

The Erath Police Department allegedly located meth at the residence of Clark Hebert on Bourque Street.

LaPointe said Hebert was arrested at 10 p.m. and charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth. His bond was set at $20,000 for the meth charge. Other charges include possession of marijuana, inciting prostitution and drug paraphernalia.

Hebert was no longer in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

LaPointe said the two meth arrests are not related.