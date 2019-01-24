Two Drivers Killed in Multi-Car Crash on I-10

LAFAYETTE – Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2019, Troop I was notified of a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 eastbound east of Louisiana Ave. in Lafayette Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of 24-year-old Geri Glasco of Arnaudville, and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil of Houston, TX.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 67-year-old William Rawlings of Killeen, TX was driving a 2010 Freightliner 18-wheeler eastbound on I-10 when he encountered slow moving traffic in an active construction zone. For unknown reasons, Rawlings was unable to slow down in a timely manner and struck the rear of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by McNeil. That initial crash began a chain reaction involving a total of five vehicles. McNeil’s vehicle was pushed into Glasco’s vehicle, a 2017 Ford Escape. Glasco’s Ford then struck the rear of a second 18-wheeler, which in turn struck another 18-wheeler.

McNeil and Glasco both suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. They were pronounced deceased on scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests are pending. Rawlings submitted a breath sample which showed no alcohol present at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be pending.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.