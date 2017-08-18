Two Vermilion Parish organizations submit resolutions stating their concerns over actions of parish school board

School Board members learned at Wednesday’s special meeting that two parish organizations wanted to state their views on the Vermilion Parish School Board.

The American Legion 29 and the Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce each submitted their own resolution which stated their thoughts about the Vermilion Parish School Board.

John Thompson, who is the commander of American Legion Post 29, read the resolutions to the school board members. Each were also given a copy.

Each resolution is at least four pages long. Here are some excerpts of each resolution.

In the American Legion resolution, it states that the present situation existing between the members of the school board is “Not conducive to the quality growth and confidence in the educational system of Vermilion Parish and has become a distraction from the improved quality of an education within Vermilion Parish.”

The Chamber Board also, “Expects the Vermilion Parish School Board to act with appropriate respect and professionalism in resolving the present situation concerning a contract with present superintendent as required by the laws of the state of Louisiana.”

The Chamber Board concluded by saying that if the school board members do not attend future meetings, then those members should, “Resign from their elected positions or face appropriate sanctions as may be available under the laws of the State of Louisiana.”