UL Lafayette’s Spring Commencement ceremonies set for Friday, May 12

LAFAYETTE — Undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees will be conferred during the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12, at the Cajundome and Convention Center and at Bourgeois Hall.

The General Assembly will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cajundome. Doctoral candidates will be hooded at this session. All graduating seniors and faculty members will attend, wearing full academic regalia.

Master’s and bachelor’s degrees will be conferred at ceremonies for each academic college. A schedule and locations are below.

Cajundome

8:30 a.m. College of Liberal Arts

1:30 p.m. B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

Cajundome Convention Center - Exhibit Hall A and B (1st floor)

8:30 a.m. College of Education

1:30 p.m. College of Engineering

Cajundome Convention Center - Festival Ballroom (2nd floor)

8:30 a.m. College of the Arts

1:30 p.m. Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Bourgeois Hall

8:30 a.m. College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

1:30 p.m. University College

The General Assembly will be broadcast on the Internet via livestream. It can be accessed for free via computer, smartphone or tablet. Users can create an account or log in with their Facebook account information.

Parking for the general public will be available at Cajun Field; motorists are encouraged to enter through Gate 8 on West Congress Street, and through Gate 11 on Souvenir Gate. Security measures will be in place at the Cajundome and Convention Center, and at Bourgeois Hall. University Police officers will examine the contents of purses, bags, and packages of attendees. Extremely large bags or oversized packages won’t be permitted inside the Commencement venues.

Learn more about Spring 2017 Commencement at commencement.louisiana.edu.