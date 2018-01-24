UL Lafayette students from Vermilion Parish recognized on Fall 2017 President’s, Dean’s lists

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the Fall 2017 semester.

Students recognized on the President’s List have earned a 3.8 GPA or better.

Dean’s List honorees have earned at 3.5 GPA or better.

To qualify for either list, students must be enrolled full-time.

Students from Vermilion Parish:

Arts

Dean’s List

Grant A Broussard

Sadie L Romero

President’s List

Blake Aaron Broussard

Nicole Marie Darby

Payton M Gaspard

Trevor Joseph Guidry

Jacie R Lopez

Claire Elizabeth Meyers

Alina Kim Nguyen

Connor James Theriot

Business Administration

Dean’s List

Nathan Sean Bertrand

Alison Danae-Arlene Cordell

Nicholas M Cuccia

Jade Nicolette Diz

Lori Catherine Lange

Spenser Casey Lormand

Christine L Meaux

Louis P Mire

Shyla N Plowden

Kristy R Renard

President’s List

Stephanie Lynn Beckett

Morgan Eve Bergeron

Mary Kirsten Broussard

Hannah Michelle Dardar

Claire Nicole David

Denise G Deville

Emily O Kieu

Laura Ann Landry

Kourtney Schae LeBlanc

Bailee Jenee Lerette

Courtney Ari Lyles

Mary Ruth Lopez Minjoe

Jacob L Nunez

Lanie Ann Richard

Maurice Anthony Solet

Taylor Lee Stevens

Alisha Shyann Trahan

John K Tran

Education

Dean’s List

Bryce Lane Bigot

Faith Angel Boudreaux

Nicole E Bouillion

Katelyn Paige Carpenter

Grayson Paul Dubois

Hunter Craig Duhon

Connor Jude Dupuy

Kate Marie Faulk

Lauren Alexandra Faulk

Hannah Elizabeth Fontenot

Emily C Gallet

Caroline Grace Guidry

Arianne Jeann’A Hebert

Malani Claire Husband

Caroline Noelle Landry

Bailey R Landry

Anne Catherine LeBlanc

Luke Looney

Bailey E Middleton

Taylor Alysse Sagrera

Marae E Terrebonne

Anjelica Michelle Theall

Kelly Angelle White

President’s List

Tori Ann Barras

Haley Jenise Bourque

Mya C Cawyer

Haillie Renee’ Daigle

Emily Claire Delcambre

Alyssa Blair Duhon

Kayleigh Michelle Hebert

Jana Jones

Kerry Charles Kass

Ellen Broussard Landry

Mikel Alexis LeBlanc

Jill Ann Leblanc

Shelby C Lemaire

Ryan Christopher Luquette

Ally M Marceaux

Katy Michelle Meaux

Emily Claire Miller

Jada Lynn Poche`

Trevor J Simon

Hannah Marie Suire

Kaitlyn A Theriot

Raleigh Camille Toups

Hannah Lynn Trahan

Cailin Angelle Trahan

Halie Andre Wright

Engineering

Dean’s List

Grant Gerard Baudoin

Joshua Paul Boudreaux

Alexis R Broussard

Curtis R Crochet

Jacob Paul David

Beau Barrett Derouen

Jace Lynn Dore

Cameron Joseph Esponge

Cassidy Marie Hoffpauir

Amanda G Lange

Mathew James Leon Lege

Samuel Hagen Riche

Tate M Viator

President’s List

Alex J Barras

Ross Anthony Duhon

Brennan James Gallet

Adam C Gaspard

Jacob Joseph Irwin

David Francis Lacour

Anh The Le

Tyler Andre Lege

Garrett A Menard

Connor James Menard

Shawn David Primeaux

Christian Joseph Trahan

Liberal Arts

Dean’s List

Ashley Marie Adams

Chad Christopher Beraud

Ali Mariah Breaux

Olivia Michelle Camel

Ivie T Carmouche

Samantha Dominique David

Ashton Michelle Faulk

Reilly McEwen Goldsmith

Lauren Ashley Hebert

Miranda Renee Hebert

Madison Noelle Istre

Paige R Johnson

Katelyn Elizabeth Klepaida

Ellan Haley LeBleu

Madilyn Faith Meaux

Maria K Noegel

Annsleigh C Noel

Jordan Elizabeth Nunez

Kaitlyn Marie Romero

Camille Marie Roy

Jason P Sullivan

Sarah Elizabeth Watson

Margo J White

Kameron Lyndsee Williams

President’s List

Saygan Joslyn Broussard

Tanner Mitchell Choate

Elizabeth Amber Daspit

Julie Alysha Galtier

Alejandra Patricia Hargrave

Anna Elise Hebert

Emily Kathryn Husband

Chelsey Celine Huval

Myranda L Landry

Megan Michelle Langlinais

Bret Lee

Ashlyn Marie Lege

Kayla Alexandra Michot

Jacie Dawn Petty

Camille Elizabeth Robichaux

Victor A Stelly

Kaitlyn Shayne Thompson

Morgan R Vincent

Ryan Michael Winmill

Nursing and Allied

Health Professions

Dean’s List

Kimberly Andrews

Erik Joseph Belanger

Chelsey Marie Benoit

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Bertrand

Chene J Blanchette

Ashlee Nicole Frederick

Ryli N Frederick

Madison Claire Landry

Destiny Jenee Perry

Tatum A Shipley

Bailee Stanley

Jennifer Vong Tran

President’s List

Emily Claire Broussard

Haley Jenee Campbell

Catherine Louise Domingues

Heidi C Frederick

Whitney Renee Freeland

Sydney Jene Ingram

Lanie Renee Lege

Hannah Elise Wright

Sciences

Dean’s List

Jordan A Baudoin

Brooke Angelle Baudoin

Jase P Breaux

Paige M Comeaux

William Anthony Faulk

Hannah Michelle Hardin

Quentin Scott Harrington

Teri Lynn Lewis

Victoria Thuy-Anh Nguyen

Hunter M Roy

Jessica Lee Segura

Rhett Dale Sonnier

Jordan A Thompson

Austin T Trahan

Ana Leah Tribaldos

Antoinette Marie Watson

Marina Jessica White

President’s List

Luke The-Luc Cao

Adrian H Courville

Aidyn Dakota-McKinley Creson

Lindsey Michele Darby

Ann-Kathryn Dartez

Gage Matthew Desormeaux

Griffin Guy Dyson

Alec J Hebert

Gabriel Blake LeBeouf

Katelyn Paige LeBlanc

Alexandra T Nguyen

Diana Kim Nguyen

Jared M Racca

Canaan J Reaux

Sarah Elizabeth Saunier

Lindsey Claire Schexnailder

Sara A Trahan

University College

Dean’s List

Anna Latour Dartez

Angelle Marie Domingue

Destiny Paige Touchet

Helene Landry Williams

President’s List

Cameron Claire Broussard

Logan McKay Goutierrez

Jill Thompson Summers

Airelle Allisia Van duzee