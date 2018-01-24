UL Lafayette students from Vermilion Parish recognized on Fall 2017 President’s, Dean’s lists
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has released its President’s and Dean’s lists for the Fall 2017 semester.
Students recognized on the President’s List have earned a 3.8 GPA or better.
Dean’s List honorees have earned at 3.5 GPA or better.
To qualify for either list, students must be enrolled full-time.
Students from Vermilion Parish:
Arts
Dean’s List
Grant A Broussard
Sadie L Romero
President’s List
Blake Aaron Broussard
Nicole Marie Darby
Payton M Gaspard
Trevor Joseph Guidry
Jacie R Lopez
Claire Elizabeth Meyers
Alina Kim Nguyen
Connor James Theriot
Business Administration
Dean’s List
Nathan Sean Bertrand
Alison Danae-Arlene Cordell
Nicholas M Cuccia
Jade Nicolette Diz
Lori Catherine Lange
Spenser Casey Lormand
Christine L Meaux
Louis P Mire
Shyla N Plowden
Kristy R Renard
President’s List
Stephanie Lynn Beckett
Morgan Eve Bergeron
Mary Kirsten Broussard
Hannah Michelle Dardar
Claire Nicole David
Denise G Deville
Emily O Kieu
Laura Ann Landry
Kourtney Schae LeBlanc
Bailee Jenee Lerette
Courtney Ari Lyles
Mary Ruth Lopez Minjoe
Jacob L Nunez
Lanie Ann Richard
Maurice Anthony Solet
Taylor Lee Stevens
Alisha Shyann Trahan
John K Tran
Education
Dean’s List
Bryce Lane Bigot
Faith Angel Boudreaux
Nicole E Bouillion
Katelyn Paige Carpenter
Grayson Paul Dubois
Hunter Craig Duhon
Connor Jude Dupuy
Kate Marie Faulk
Lauren Alexandra Faulk
Hannah Elizabeth Fontenot
Emily C Gallet
Caroline Grace Guidry
Arianne Jeann’A Hebert
Malani Claire Husband
Caroline Noelle Landry
Bailey R Landry
Anne Catherine LeBlanc
Luke Looney
Bailey E Middleton
Taylor Alysse Sagrera
Marae E Terrebonne
Anjelica Michelle Theall
Kelly Angelle White
President’s List
Tori Ann Barras
Haley Jenise Bourque
Mya C Cawyer
Haillie Renee’ Daigle
Emily Claire Delcambre
Alyssa Blair Duhon
Kayleigh Michelle Hebert
Jana Jones
Kerry Charles Kass
Ellen Broussard Landry
Mikel Alexis LeBlanc
Jill Ann Leblanc
Shelby C Lemaire
Ryan Christopher Luquette
Ally M Marceaux
Katy Michelle Meaux
Emily Claire Miller
Jada Lynn Poche`
Trevor J Simon
Hannah Marie Suire
Kaitlyn A Theriot
Raleigh Camille Toups
Hannah Lynn Trahan
Cailin Angelle Trahan
Halie Andre Wright
Engineering
Dean’s List
Grant Gerard Baudoin
Joshua Paul Boudreaux
Alexis R Broussard
Curtis R Crochet
Jacob Paul David
Beau Barrett Derouen
Jace Lynn Dore
Cameron Joseph Esponge
Cassidy Marie Hoffpauir
Amanda G Lange
Mathew James Leon Lege
Samuel Hagen Riche
Tate M Viator
President’s List
Alex J Barras
Ross Anthony Duhon
Brennan James Gallet
Adam C Gaspard
Jacob Joseph Irwin
David Francis Lacour
Anh The Le
Tyler Andre Lege
Garrett A Menard
Connor James Menard
Shawn David Primeaux
Christian Joseph Trahan
Liberal Arts
Dean’s List
Ashley Marie Adams
Chad Christopher Beraud
Ali Mariah Breaux
Olivia Michelle Camel
Ivie T Carmouche
Samantha Dominique David
Ashton Michelle Faulk
Reilly McEwen Goldsmith
Lauren Ashley Hebert
Miranda Renee Hebert
Madison Noelle Istre
Paige R Johnson
Katelyn Elizabeth Klepaida
Ellan Haley LeBleu
Madilyn Faith Meaux
Maria K Noegel
Annsleigh C Noel
Jordan Elizabeth Nunez
Kaitlyn Marie Romero
Camille Marie Roy
Jason P Sullivan
Sarah Elizabeth Watson
Margo J White
Kameron Lyndsee Williams
President’s List
Saygan Joslyn Broussard
Tanner Mitchell Choate
Elizabeth Amber Daspit
Julie Alysha Galtier
Alejandra Patricia Hargrave
Anna Elise Hebert
Emily Kathryn Husband
Chelsey Celine Huval
Myranda L Landry
Megan Michelle Langlinais
Bret Lee
Ashlyn Marie Lege
Kayla Alexandra Michot
Jacie Dawn Petty
Camille Elizabeth Robichaux
Victor A Stelly
Kaitlyn Shayne Thompson
Morgan R Vincent
Ryan Michael Winmill
Nursing and Allied
Health Professions
Dean’s List
Kimberly Andrews
Erik Joseph Belanger
Chelsey Marie Benoit
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Bertrand
Chene J Blanchette
Ashlee Nicole Frederick
Ryli N Frederick
Madison Claire Landry
Destiny Jenee Perry
Tatum A Shipley
Bailee Stanley
Jennifer Vong Tran
President’s List
Emily Claire Broussard
Haley Jenee Campbell
Catherine Louise Domingues
Heidi C Frederick
Whitney Renee Freeland
Sydney Jene Ingram
Lanie Renee Lege
Hannah Elise Wright
Sciences
Dean’s List
Jordan A Baudoin
Brooke Angelle Baudoin
Jase P Breaux
Paige M Comeaux
William Anthony Faulk
Hannah Michelle Hardin
Quentin Scott Harrington
Teri Lynn Lewis
Victoria Thuy-Anh Nguyen
Hunter M Roy
Jessica Lee Segura
Rhett Dale Sonnier
Jordan A Thompson
Austin T Trahan
Ana Leah Tribaldos
Antoinette Marie Watson
Marina Jessica White
President’s List
Luke The-Luc Cao
Adrian H Courville
Aidyn Dakota-McKinley Creson
Lindsey Michele Darby
Ann-Kathryn Dartez
Gage Matthew Desormeaux
Griffin Guy Dyson
Alec J Hebert
Gabriel Blake LeBeouf
Katelyn Paige LeBlanc
Alexandra T Nguyen
Diana Kim Nguyen
Jared M Racca
Canaan J Reaux
Sarah Elizabeth Saunier
Lindsey Claire Schexnailder
Sara A Trahan
University College
Dean’s List
Anna Latour Dartez
Angelle Marie Domingue
Destiny Paige Touchet
Helene Landry Williams
President’s List
Cameron Claire Broussard
Logan McKay Goutierrez
Jill Thompson Summers
Airelle Allisia Van duzee