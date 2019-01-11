UL Lafayette students from Vermilion Parish recognized on Fall 2018 President's, Dean's lists

LAFAYETTE — At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

Vermilion Parish

Arts

Dean's List

Chris J Rabassa

Theresa M Rudesill

Matthew Paul Suire

Kennedi G Thibodeaux

President's List

Grant Christopher Clark

Payton M Gaspard

Jacob Anthony Gerard

Trevor Joseph Guidry

Michael Joseph Harper

Jacie R Lopez

Claire Elizabeth Meyers

Gage B Pacetti

Blair N Williamson

B.I. Moody III College of

Business Administration

Dean's List

Morgan Eve Bergeron

Brody A Fontenot

Jada F Hebert

Emily O Kieu

Lori Catherine Lange

John-Tyler E Lege

Bailee Jenee Lerette

Jacob L Nunez

Amber Leigh Sarver

Christopher Hieu Tran

President's List

Stephanie Lynn Beckett

Mary Kirsten Broussard

Minh T Cao

Ann-Kathryn Dartez

Caitlyn Nicole Hebert

Laura Ann Landry

Taylor M Luquette

Courtney Ari Lyles

Katherine E Meyers

Kane Phuoc Khanh Nguyen

Alisha Shyann Trahan

Education

Dean's List

Nicole E Bouillion

Taylor Michel Broussard

Brianna Kaye Campbell

Mya C Cawyer

Ava Camille Couvillon

Cole P Delcambre

Cecile Therese Desormeaux

Hunter Craig Duhon

Alyssa Blair Duhon

Natalie C Duhon

Kelsey Nicole Eckelberger

Matthew Paul Fontenot

Haley Elise Foreman

Emily C Gallet

Jesse M Gaspard

Caroline Grace Guidry

Morgan Elizabeth Harrington

Paige R Johnson

Alexis Kae Langlinais

Luke Looney

Katy Michelle Meaux

Gabrielle Oliva

Taylor A Plaisance

Mason Joseph Rhoads

Margo J White

President’s List

Tori Ann Barras

Reilly D Boling

Faith Angel Boudreaux

Haley Jenise Bourque

Haillie Renee’ Daigle

Halie Wright David

Luke M Davidson

Emily Claire Delcambre

Kate Marie Faulk

Hannah Elizabeth Fontenot

Claire Elizabeth Frederick

Hannah Michelle Hardin

Kayleigh Michelle Hebert

Abigail D Joseph

Caroline Noelle Landry

Mikel Alexis LeBlanc

Ally M Marceaux

Emily Claire Miller

Caleb Michael Mire

Ryleigh N Probst

Cailyn E Simon

Trevor J Simon

Anjelica Michelle Theall

Cailin Angelle Trahan

Engineering

Dean’s List

Grant Gerard Baudoin

Caleb G Bourque

Hunter M Bourque

Emile J. Hebert

Gabriel John Hebert

Bryce Paul Teekell

Shaye Michael Thibodeaux

Andrew Trahan

Tate M Viator

President’s List

Joshua Paul Boudreaux

Jace Nickolas Harrington

Zachary Paul Hebert

Anh The Le

Nicholas Shane Martin

Rhett P Maturin

Thomas J Poche

Payne M Touchet

Liberal Arts

Dean’s List

Morgan Nicole Alleman

Alisicia Jane Boudreaux

Madison Noelle Istre

Jessica C Jarred

Bethany Locita Marshall

Emily G Mire

Jordan Elizabeth Nunez

Marissa Claire Pitt

Jade Alexis Schexnaider

Sadie Marie Schoeffler

Victor A Stelly

Alaina Claire Stephen

President’s List

Breelyn E Brigola

Saygan Joslyn Broussard

Tanner Mitchell Choate

Elizabeth Amber Daspit

Haley Marie Faulk

Julie Alysha Galtier

Shelby Elizabeth Gaspard

Reilly McEwen Goldsmith

Ezra Reed Gyles

Chelsey Celine Huval

Megan Michelle Langlinais

Ellan Haley LeBleu

Ryan Christopher Luquette

Kayla Alexandra Michot

Jimmy X Nguyen

Alyssa M Pellegrin

Caroline M Poche

Ashley R Richard

Camille Elizabeth Robichaux

Bethany L Sistrunk

Jason P Sullivan

Kaitlyn Thompson

Ryan Michael Winmill

Nursing & Allied

Health Professions

Dean’s List

Gavin Paul Becker

Alison Christine Bourque

Peyton John Broussard

Kylie L Chaney

Draik Bradshaw Delino

Braden I Doucet

Colin P Faulk

Heidi C Frederick

Tanner J Harris

Lindsay N Lowery

Kirsten Ayo Maze

Jaden A Romero

President’s List

Taylor E Abshire

Madison C Ardoin

Catherine Louise Domingues

Danielle R. Hebert

Ainsley Shea Lange

Brooke Nicole Langlinais

Katelyn Paige LeBlanc

Ray P. Authement

College of Sciences

Dean’s List

Jaida R Abshire

Dayne Adelle Bass

Brooke Angelle Baudoin

Bailey J Bernard

Monique O Broussard

Leah Kathryn Camel

Paige M Comeaux

Lanie P Dubois

Gabriel Blake LeBeouf

Jon Logan Leblanc

Lauren Grace Lege

Patrick Wayne Leleux

Jett M Miller

Haley Q Nguyen

Reiss C Olsberg

Michelle E Perkins

Shelbi Lynn Picard

Carlie B Presley

Hunter M Roy

Sarah Elizabeth Saunier

Sara A Trahan

Marina Jessica White

President’s List

Jordan A Baudoin

Peter J Bergeaux

Adrian H Courville

Aidyn Dakota-McKinley Creson

Kaleb Derouen

Gage Matthew Desormeaux

Elisabeth Grace Duplantis

William Anthony Faulk

Mason P Granger

Alec J Hebert

Bryce C Lavergne

Teri Lynn Lewis

Diana Kim Nguyen

Alexandra T Nguyen

Swapnil Patel

Jared M Racca

Lindsey Claire Schexnailder

Kevin Starlard

Christian Joseph Trahan

Hannah A Trahan

Kieu K Tran

Sarah Marie Vice

University College

Dean’s List

Hannah S Ali

Oluwamayowa Bode-Omololu

John Adam Hebert

Kaylyn Badeaux Joseph

Lacherie Comaleeta Lollis

Kylie A White

President’s List

Kyle James Duplantis

Noelle Monique Ellis