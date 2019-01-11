UL Lafayette students from Vermilion Parish recognized on Fall 2018 President's, Dean's lists
LAFAYETTE — At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Vermilion Parish
Arts
Dean's List
Chris J Rabassa
Theresa M Rudesill
Matthew Paul Suire
Kennedi G Thibodeaux
President's List
Grant Christopher Clark
Payton M Gaspard
Jacob Anthony Gerard
Trevor Joseph Guidry
Michael Joseph Harper
Jacie R Lopez
Claire Elizabeth Meyers
Gage B Pacetti
Blair N Williamson
B.I. Moody III College of
Business Administration
Dean's List
Morgan Eve Bergeron
Brody A Fontenot
Jada F Hebert
Emily O Kieu
Lori Catherine Lange
John-Tyler E Lege
Bailee Jenee Lerette
Jacob L Nunez
Amber Leigh Sarver
Christopher Hieu Tran
President's List
Stephanie Lynn Beckett
Mary Kirsten Broussard
Minh T Cao
Ann-Kathryn Dartez
Caitlyn Nicole Hebert
Laura Ann Landry
Taylor M Luquette
Courtney Ari Lyles
Katherine E Meyers
Kane Phuoc Khanh Nguyen
Alisha Shyann Trahan
Education
Dean's List
Nicole E Bouillion
Taylor Michel Broussard
Brianna Kaye Campbell
Mya C Cawyer
Ava Camille Couvillon
Cole P Delcambre
Cecile Therese Desormeaux
Hunter Craig Duhon
Alyssa Blair Duhon
Natalie C Duhon
Kelsey Nicole Eckelberger
Matthew Paul Fontenot
Haley Elise Foreman
Emily C Gallet
Jesse M Gaspard
Caroline Grace Guidry
Morgan Elizabeth Harrington
Paige R Johnson
Alexis Kae Langlinais
Luke Looney
Katy Michelle Meaux
Gabrielle Oliva
Taylor A Plaisance
Mason Joseph Rhoads
Margo J White
President’s List
Tori Ann Barras
Reilly D Boling
Faith Angel Boudreaux
Haley Jenise Bourque
Haillie Renee’ Daigle
Halie Wright David
Luke M Davidson
Emily Claire Delcambre
Kate Marie Faulk
Hannah Elizabeth Fontenot
Claire Elizabeth Frederick
Hannah Michelle Hardin
Kayleigh Michelle Hebert
Abigail D Joseph
Caroline Noelle Landry
Mikel Alexis LeBlanc
Ally M Marceaux
Emily Claire Miller
Caleb Michael Mire
Ryleigh N Probst
Cailyn E Simon
Trevor J Simon
Anjelica Michelle Theall
Cailin Angelle Trahan
Engineering
Dean’s List
Grant Gerard Baudoin
Caleb G Bourque
Hunter M Bourque
Emile J. Hebert
Gabriel John Hebert
Bryce Paul Teekell
Shaye Michael Thibodeaux
Andrew Trahan
Tate M Viator
President’s List
Joshua Paul Boudreaux
Jace Nickolas Harrington
Zachary Paul Hebert
Anh The Le
Nicholas Shane Martin
Rhett P Maturin
Thomas J Poche
Payne M Touchet
Liberal Arts
Dean’s List
Morgan Nicole Alleman
Alisicia Jane Boudreaux
Madison Noelle Istre
Jessica C Jarred
Bethany Locita Marshall
Emily G Mire
Jordan Elizabeth Nunez
Marissa Claire Pitt
Jade Alexis Schexnaider
Sadie Marie Schoeffler
Victor A Stelly
Alaina Claire Stephen
President’s List
Breelyn E Brigola
Saygan Joslyn Broussard
Tanner Mitchell Choate
Elizabeth Amber Daspit
Haley Marie Faulk
Julie Alysha Galtier
Shelby Elizabeth Gaspard
Reilly McEwen Goldsmith
Ezra Reed Gyles
Chelsey Celine Huval
Megan Michelle Langlinais
Ellan Haley LeBleu
Ryan Christopher Luquette
Kayla Alexandra Michot
Jimmy X Nguyen
Alyssa M Pellegrin
Caroline M Poche
Ashley R Richard
Camille Elizabeth Robichaux
Bethany L Sistrunk
Jason P Sullivan
Kaitlyn Thompson
Ryan Michael Winmill
Nursing & Allied
Health Professions
Dean’s List
Gavin Paul Becker
Alison Christine Bourque
Peyton John Broussard
Kylie L Chaney
Draik Bradshaw Delino
Braden I Doucet
Colin P Faulk
Heidi C Frederick
Tanner J Harris
Lindsay N Lowery
Kirsten Ayo Maze
Jaden A Romero
President’s List
Taylor E Abshire
Madison C Ardoin
Catherine Louise Domingues
Danielle R. Hebert
Ainsley Shea Lange
Brooke Nicole Langlinais
Katelyn Paige LeBlanc
Ray P. Authement
College of Sciences
Dean’s List
Jaida R Abshire
Dayne Adelle Bass
Brooke Angelle Baudoin
Bailey J Bernard
Monique O Broussard
Leah Kathryn Camel
Paige M Comeaux
Lanie P Dubois
Gabriel Blake LeBeouf
Jon Logan Leblanc
Lauren Grace Lege
Patrick Wayne Leleux
Jett M Miller
Haley Q Nguyen
Reiss C Olsberg
Michelle E Perkins
Shelbi Lynn Picard
Carlie B Presley
Hunter M Roy
Sarah Elizabeth Saunier
Sara A Trahan
Marina Jessica White
President’s List
Jordan A Baudoin
Peter J Bergeaux
Adrian H Courville
Aidyn Dakota-McKinley Creson
Kaleb Derouen
Gage Matthew Desormeaux
Elisabeth Grace Duplantis
William Anthony Faulk
Mason P Granger
Alec J Hebert
Bryce C Lavergne
Teri Lynn Lewis
Diana Kim Nguyen
Alexandra T Nguyen
Swapnil Patel
Jared M Racca
Lindsey Claire Schexnailder
Kevin Starlard
Christian Joseph Trahan
Hannah A Trahan
Kieu K Tran
Sarah Marie Vice
University College
Dean’s List
Hannah S Ali
Oluwamayowa Bode-Omololu
John Adam Hebert
Kaylyn Badeaux Joseph
Lacherie Comaleeta Lollis
Kylie A White
President’s List
Kyle James Duplantis
Noelle Monique Ellis