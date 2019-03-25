Unrestrained Driver Killed in Acadia Parish Crash

ACADIA PARISH – At approximately 6:30 pm on March 24, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 91 near Jacob Road in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 37-year-old Cory Landreneau of Eunice.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Landreneau was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 91. For unknown reasons, Landreneau failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned.

Landreneau was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.