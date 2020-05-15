Unrestrained Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH – Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 14, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 680 near LA Hwy 347 in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Jamie Thibodeaux of St. Martinville.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Thibodeaux, was traveling East on LA 680. At the same time, a 2008 Ford F150 with two occupants was traveling West on LA 680. For reasons still under investigation, Thibodeaux crossed the center line and struck the F150 head-on in the westbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Thibodeaux was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The occupants of the F150 were both restrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, being mindful of recent changes in child passenger seat laws, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths since the beginning of 2020.