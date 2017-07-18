Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH – On July 12, 2017, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle injury crash on LA 105 south of LA 10 in St. Landry Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed 19-year-old Phillip Peoples Jr. of Buras, was operating a 2000 Acura TL northbound on LA 105. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled across the centerline and southbound lane of travel. The vehicle ran off of the roadway and struck a ditch causing it to overturn

Peoples was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers were notified by hospital personnel on a later date, Peoples died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.