Unrestrained Port Barre Man Killed in Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH — On Feb. 5, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a three vehicle fatal crash on US 190 at LA 743 in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Kyle Savoy of Port Barre.

The initial investigation revealed Savoy was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on LA 743. For unknown reasons, Savoy entered onto US 190. The Suburban crossed the westbound lanes and entered the eastbound lanes. As a result the Suburban was struck simultaneously by two eastbound vehicles, a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Risman Jenkins of Opelousas and a 1999 Dodge pickup driven by 19-year-old Dralyn Brooks of Port Barre.

Savoy was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. The two other drivers were properly restrained and were treated for minor injuries. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash; however, standard toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.