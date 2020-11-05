Article Image Alt Text

Alivia Joli Garnica

Update: the juvenile has been located

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:40am

Update: the juvenile has been located

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to locate the above Runaway Juvenile, identified as Alivia Joli Garnica, 13.
The juvenile was discovered missing from her residence on Coulee Kinney Road in Abbeville, La., on the morning of Oct. 30.
On Oct. 28, the juvenile left home and was located at her father’s in Lafayette, returned home and ran away again. She was located in Opelousas on 10-29-2020 and returned home again. The juvenile then departed again during the night of 10-29-2020, and has yet to be located. The father’s family is not being cooperative with the investigation, nor assisting in locating the juvenile. The juvenile is entered into NCIC as missing.
If anyone locates the pictured juvenile, please contact Sergeant Cody Waldmann at 337-898-4403.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020