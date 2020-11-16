Update: Man who escaped courthouse in Abbeville has been caught

Update: Captain Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office advises that Treborian Cooper, the escapee from earlier today has been apprehended. David states that Cooper was found only blocks away from the courthouse three hours after escaping custody.

David commended all agencies involved, and credits the Abbeville Police Department for their tenacity to get Cooper back into custody. According to Captain Drew David, PIO for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Treborian Cooper, 20, escaped from custody at the Courthouse in Abbeville.

Cooper was out on bond while awaiting a trial date set for Tuesday, Nov. 17, for Attempted 2nd degree murder, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and Raising a Fire in a Corrections Facility. At his courtroom appearance today, Cooper was ordered into custody by the judge due to showing up late for his hearing.

Cooper was subsequently taken into custody by the courtroom bailiff, handcuffed and placed into a waiting room where he was then able to exit without being noticed, and make his way out of the courthouse. Cooper is last known to be wearing a Gray Hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing, black pants, dark shoes and had on a silver necklaces. He is listed as 5’6 and weighs 160 pounds.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office and the Abbeville Police Department began an immediate and active search for Cooper. Both law enforcement agencies are asking the public to NOT approach Cooper and to please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871 with any information that may help with his peaceful return to custody.