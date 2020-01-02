Update: Power fully restored in Kaplan after outage

KAPLAN — Damage to a main electrical transformer caused a citywide power outage in Kaplan Thursday afternoon.

Electrical crews had power restored by Thursday night.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience last night while the electrical crews worked to get our power restored,” Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said in a post Friday morning. “I want to send out a special thank you to everyone that worked overtime in the rain getting power restored as quickly as possible.”

Original story:

KAPLAN — A blown transformer has caused a power outage in the City of Kaplan.

According to an update Thursday afternoon from Mayor Mike Kloesel, “A main electrical transformer coming into town that has blown, as well as several switches. We are asking for your patience, more than likely this is NOT going to be a quick fix but rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to get electricity back up and running. The transformer that has blown belongs to Entergy and feeds Kaplan. We have no idea on a time frame as of yet.”