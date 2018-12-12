Michael “BJ” OBryan Jr.

Update: Suspect arrested in Abbeville

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 9:34am

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon a person wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in regards to a vehicle pursuit which ended in Vermilion Parish yesterday has been arrested.
Sheriff Couvillon said that Michael OBryan Jr. was arrested without incident at an apartment complex in Abbeville at approximately 11:15 a.m. this morning by members of the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force and Detectives.
OBryan will be later transported and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges stemming from yesterday’s incident.

