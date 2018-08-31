Update: Two fatalities reported after plane strikes tower near Kaplan

Update: The Sheriff’s Office is now able to confirm two fatalities as a result of the plane crash.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon, says that the Federal Aviation Administration is just arriving on scene, and an investigator with the National Transportation and Safety Board is in route to the crash site.

Additional information will be provided by the NTSB as the investigation goes forward.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, deputies were on the scene of a plane crash located off of Rosewood Rd. west of Kaplan and says that one fatality has been confirmed, but no other information is available as of press time.

The Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and has made contact with the National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, who are responsible for handling these types of investigations.