Vanslyke arrested after Abbeville Police respond to Armed Robbery call

On Feb. 20, 2019, at approximately 4:34 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery call at a residence on Maude Avenue.

Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that he gave an individual known as Joshua Vanslyke to his residence on Messina Street. The victim stated that they both went into Mr. Vanslyke’s residence under the premise that Mr. Vanslyke to get gas money to repay the victim for the ride. Mr. Vanslyke, instead, produced a tan and wood colored rifle, and demanded that the victim give him everything he had on him and to leave the residence. The victim stated that he emptied his pockets and dropped everything on the floor. Mr. Vanslyke then made the victim remove his shoes, punched the victim in the face twice and threatened to shoot the victim.

The victim fled the residence and ran on foot to a nearby residence, where he called the police. The victim told the officers a description of all of the items taken, including the pair of red and white Polo shoes he was wearing.

Officers then went to the suspect’s residence but were unable to make contact with anyone. A perimeter was set up around the residence, and one of the investigating officers left the scene to obtain a search warrant. While the officer was back in route to the location with a signed search warrant, Mr. Vanslyke exited the rear door of the residence, and was immediately detained.

Mr. Vanslyke admitted that he and the victim were in the residence together but denied robbing anyone. Mr. Vanslyke stated that he and the victim were “getting high” together and the victim left on his own.

Officers executed the search warrant for the residence, and found the property taken from the victim at various parts of the residence, including the bathroom, kitchen and living room. Mr. Vanslyke was also wearing the victim’s shoes at the time of the arrest.

During booking, Mr. Vanslyke still denied robbing the victim, but stated that he did “beat up” the victim because the victim had spoke negatively about Mr. Vanslyke’s girlfriend.

Mr. Vanslylke was charged with Armed Robbery and was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to his face but refused medical attention.

The Abbeville Police Department would like to thank the Vermilion Parish Metro Narcotics Task Force for the assistance in the case.