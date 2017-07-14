VC graduate Chris Bertrand new recruiting coordinator at Northwestern

NATCHITOCHES – As a former head coach, Chris Bertrand (VC alum) is well versed in managing all facets of a college baseball program.

In his second season with Northwestern State, Bertrand will add a second title as head coach Bobby Barbier has designated him the Demons’ recruiting coordinator.

Bertrand spent four seasons at Texas-Tyler before joining the NSU staff a year ago. While at the helm of the Patriots program, Bertrand coached 41 all-conference and eight all-region players.

Prior to taking the head coaching job at UT-Tyler, Bertrand spent seven seasons as the associate head coach and pitching coach at LSU-Shreveport, helping turn the Pilots into a perennial NAIA power. He takes over the recruiting coordinator title from G.T. McCullough, who left in May after five seasons on the NSU coaching staff. In addition to his new duties, Bertrand will work with the Demons infielders during the upcoming season.

“I know coach Bertrand will do a great job in his new role,” Barbier said. “His passion for people will shine as he coordinates our recruiting, which is such a big part of our program.”