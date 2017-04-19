Vehicle hits bicycle rider in Abbeville Tuesday afternoon; rider transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 9:35am Shaun Hearen

On the afternoon of April 18, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Abbeville Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle and bicycle crash which occurred on Veteran’s Memorial Drive near the Abbeville Post Office.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they found that a vehicle entering Veteran’s Memorial Drive from Didier Street, stuck a pedestrian who was walking his bicycle towards Didier Street from the turn lane of Veteran’s Memorial Drive.
The pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The injuries to the pedestrian are believed to be non-life threatening.

