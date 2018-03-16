Vermilion 4-H Achievement Day dedicated to Andrus

The 2018 Vermilion Parish 4-H Achievement Day will be held Saturday, March 24 at Kaplan High School. The day will be dedicated to John Andrus at the events opening assembly at 8:00 a.m. Achievement Day is the largest most important 4-H event of the year.

It involves about 500 4-H’ers from throughout the parish competing in 4-H contests and exhibits to demonstrate skills and knowledge gained during the club year.

It is fitting that this important event be dedicated to John Andrus, a 26 year leader of the Vermilion Parish 4-H Program.

While John was not involved in 4-H during his school years, he knew its value and made sure his three sons were involved as soon as they were eligible.

John is a cattle rancher and it was only natural that his leadership skills were directed to the 4-H Beef Project.

During the years his sons were involved, John was a fixture at all 4-H shows, clinics and planning meetings, also by lending his down to earth opinions, sharing his knowledge and giving assistance to 4-H members and agents.

He hauled cattle and taught grooming to numerous 4-H members through the years. Once his youngest son became old enough he got even more involved with the workings of the Parish Beef events.

He’s been the gateman of the Parish Beef Show and Cattle Festival Show for 15 years organizing classes and lining up exhibits. His friendly and firm guidance has kept these shows running smoothly for all these years. While most leaders drift away once their children are no longer involved John has continued to assist the youth of this parish.

He has served as bid spotter at the Parish Sale of market animals. Served on the Livestock and Overall 4-H Advisory Committees and helped start the 4-H Foundation Skeet Shoot

In addition, his leadership of the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association, 20 year board member and three term President, has helped to maintain that group’s strong support of youth beef projects. He organized Junior Shows for the Louisiana Junior Brahman Association and Louisiana Junior Braford Breeders.

John is a member and current President of the Coulee Kinney Drainage Board; was named Cattleman of the Year in 2015 and an active member of St. Alphonse Catholic Church.

He has been married to his wife Becky for 42 years and they raised three boys Josh, Jarred and Jacob.

Because of his willingness to take a leadership role in the Parish 4-H program, his enduring involvement with the 4-H Beef Project and the countless young people he has influenced it is with great gratitude and respect that the 4-H members of Vermilion Parish dedicate the 2018 4-H Achievement Day to John Andrus.