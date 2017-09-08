Vermilion Catholic’s Taylor Schaefer named Kiwanis Student of the Month

The Kiwanis Club of Abbeville selects one student each month to recognize for outstanding work being done inside and outside of school.

The club kicked off the new school year with a student who has put in plenty of work, to say the least.

The Kiwanis Club honored Vermilion Catholic senior Taylor Schaefer as the September Student of the Month Tuesday afternoon during its weekly meeting.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Schaefer told the Kiwanians. “It really is an honor.”

Schaefer is extremely active in several clubs and groups at VC. She is the president of the French Club, vice president of the Pro-Life Club, vice president of the Drama Club and is on the VC Student Council. She is a member of the Vermilion Catholic Drumline and throws the javelin for the track team. She is also on the Faith in Action Team, which is the campus ministry team.

“I really enjoy school,” Schaefer said with a smile.

Those at Vermilion Catholic are more than happy to have her as part of the school’s family.

“Taylor Schaefer is a hard working, enthusiastic student in everything that she does,” Vermilion Catholic Principal Mike Guilbeaux said. “Her plans are to attend LSU and would like to go in the Medical field and minor in French which she excels in.

“I believe Taylor will be successful due to her drive and ambition to excel.”

Schaefer’s love for the French language has taken her far from the halls of Vermilion Catholic. During this past summer, Schaefer spent five weeks in Church Point, Nova Scotia, as part of the University of Sainte Anne French immersion program.

“I was immersed in French for the whole five weeks,” Schaefer said. “It was a really awesome experience. My French improved drastically.

“That’s what I wanted because it’s my culture.”