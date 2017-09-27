Vermilion Catholic Homecoming Court announced

The Court for Vermilion Catholic’s 50th Homecoming: Queen: Kylie White; Court: Gabby Clark, Averi Frith, Hailey Gunter, Gabby Landry, Victoria Sterling, Ainsley Summers, Hannah Trahan and Lily Veazey. In honor of the 50th anniversary, a reception will be held at the Ministries Building following the Homecoming Mass on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. Alumni are invited to join in all of the homecoming activities, including the bonfire Thursday at 8 p.m. at the practice field andthe parade at 3 p.m. in downtown Abbeville. Alumni cheerleaders and dance team members will perform during halftime and the third quarter. Also making an appearance at the football game will be members of the 1967 football team. Vermilion Catholic’s first football team went undefeated until the state semi-final game.