Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force Agents arrest five

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Aug. 21, agents were conducting criminal patrol inside the city limits after receiving information from the Chief of Police into suspected illegal narcotic activity. Agents observed the vehicle described and observed it commit a traffic violation.

Upon initiating a traffic stop the vehicle, driven by Adam Mouton, 33, fled from agents cutting through a yard and committing several traffic violations. Agents knew Mouton to have outstanding warrants and pursued him for a short distance where he abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot. Agents apprehended Mouton a short distance later and he was arrested.

While agents were engaged with Mouton, the passenger, identified as Tracey Mouton, 42, attempted to drive the vehicle away from the scene before other agents arrived. Agents were able to take Tracey Mouton into custody on her own active warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Methamphetamine.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center to be booked. Adam Mouton was charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), and Resisting an Officer. Tracey Mouton was charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), and Obstruction of Justice. Holds were placed on both Moutons for Crowley Police Department. Adam Mouton was also detained by the Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division.

On Aug. 20, Agents assisted the Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations Division with a search warrant regarding stolen property. Upon execution, narcotics were located and Jenna Duck, 31, of Maurice, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Aug. 1, Alan Smith, 45, of Abbeville, was arrested for Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine).

On July 30, Agents were conducting criminal patrol inside the city limits of Abbeville and observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver Clarence Stewart Jr., 36, who immediately attempted to discard narcotics. Stewart was arrested and upon arrest, Stewart was found to be in possession of more suspected narcotics. Stewart was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession of Schedule I, (MDMA), Possession of Schedule IV, (Xanax), Possession of Legend Drug and Possession of a CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.