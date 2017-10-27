Vermilion Municipal, Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force arrests two for multiple offenses

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Oct. 17, agents concluded a lengthy investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics inside the city limits of Kaplan, by executing a search warrant at 601 East 11th St.. Upon execution agents encountered two occupants, one of which was armed who were both taken into custody. A search of the residence turned up a large amount of various illegal narcotics all packaged for distribution. John Derouselle, 47, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested and charged with the following

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (MDMA)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

· Felon in Possession of a Firearm

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III, (Buprenorphine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Vyvanse)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Alprazolam)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Suboxone)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Oxycodone)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Cocaine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Adderall)

· Possession of Schedule I, (Heroin).

Courtney Rae Prejean, 42, of Kaplan, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (MDMA)

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III, (Buprenorphine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Vyvanse)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Alprazolam)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Suboxone)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Oxycodone)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Cocaine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine)

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Adderall)

· Possession of Schedule I, (Heroin).

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Kaplan, Gueydan, Maurice and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.