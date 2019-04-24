Vermilion Municipal, Sheriff’s Task Force arrest three for drug offenses

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

Keevie Spriggs, 30, of Abbeville, arrested for possession of marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic (Hydrocodone)

On April 12, agents executed a search warrant on 2927 Cypress St, Abbeville La.

Upon searching said residence agents seized several ounces of crack cocaine, a large amount of high grade marijuana, several MDMA pills (ecstasy), manufacturing items for crack cocaine, and a large amount of U.S. Currency suspected to be drug proceeds. Gabriel Hawthorne, 37, and Dawn Arabie, 32, of the above mentioned address were both arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA, along with manufacturing of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

Sheriff Couvillon commends all agencies involved in the task force and stated, “These Mayors, Councilmen and Councilwomen, along with the Chiefs realize that in today’s world, when drugs are seized in a certain town or city, these drugs are not earmarked for that one city. These illicit drugs may be seized in one location but the distribution of the drugs infects our parish as a whole. This it is why it is imperative for all of our agencies to continue to work together. This is not an Abbeville problem, an Erath problem, or a Gueydan problem. It’s a Vermilion Parish problem. And we are all dedicated to eradicating these drug dealers one by one.”

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.