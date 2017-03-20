Vermilion Narcotics Task Force arrests one suspect, looking for another

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Thursday, March 16, agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotic Task Force, along with the Assistance of the VPSO Criminal Investigations and Lafayette Police Department conducted an investigation leading to a search warrant being executed at the address of 1811 Cherokee St. in Abbeville.

Upon execution of the search warrant agents encountered a Hispanic male subject who identified himself with fictitious documents. The home owner, Marlon Greene, 39, was not present at his residence. Upon searching the residence agents located a large amount of “high grade” marijuana as well as a loaded pistol.

The Hispanic male was arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center where his true identity was revealed and it was determined that Fernando Lopez, 36, of Mexico, was in the country illegally. Lopez was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone. Lopez was also detained by Immigrations.

Greene’s whereabouts are unknown and he is currently wanted on active Felony warrants by the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force for the following charges:

· Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana).

· Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

· Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Greene are encouraged to contact the Vermilion Parish Task Force at 337-740-4501. All information received will remain CONFIDENTIAL.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Kaplan, Gueydan, Maurice and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.