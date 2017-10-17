Vermilion Oaks Country Club in Abbeville to suspend operations on Oct. 29

What has been a fixture in the lives of so many in Vermilion Parish for nearly nine decades will be taking a leave at the end of October.

The owners of Vermilion Oaks Country Club in Abbeville, formerly the Abbeville Country Club, have announced their intention to suspend operations on Oct. 29, 2017. The duration of the suspension has not been set.

The course originally opened in 1929 as a nine-hole course, expanding to 18 holes in 1996.

The Broussard family took over operation of the course in 2015. Outside factors have had an impact during the past couple of years.

“Our business is heavily dependent on weather and economy,” said Roslyn White, Director of Operations for the 88-year-old club. “Those two things have not worked in our favor since taking over operations in April 2015. We are not alone, as most of the courses in our area have struggled the past few years.”

There is still time to go hit the course before the end of the month.

“The course is in great condition and will remain open during the month of October,” White said. “Hopefully our community finds time to enjoy it before the 29th.”

Vermilion Oaks is currently on the market. It is listed through Sunrise Realty in Abbeville for $1.8 million. The course covers 105 acres.

James Noel of Sunrise Realty said the Broussard family has made tremendous improvements to the course, including upgrades in the kitchen, swimming pool and course operation. Noel agreed with the point that weather and the economy have greatly impacted the overall operation of the course.

“As far as the golfing side of the operation since it was purchased,” Noel said, “we have had the most consistent rainfall in parish history which has brought play on the course down to a minimum. The complete shutdown of oil activity in the area has also brought us to this point.”

Noel said the course has been important to Abbeville and Vermilion Parish and it would be disappointing for the area to be without a course in the future.

“Having been a member for the past 57 years,” Noel said, “I feel it is a real bad blow to Abbeville and Vermilion Parish. Vermilion Oaks is the only golf course in Vermilion Parish. At the present, there are 25 municipal courses in Louisiana. Our neighboring Lafayette Parish has three municipal courses that are very active.

“With everything Abbeville and Vermilion Parish has to offer its people, it would be a shame to see the only golf course gone,” he said.

All holders of gift certificates and golf credits should use these before the end of the month. They may be used to purchase rounds of golf, food, beverages and pro shop items.