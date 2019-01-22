Vermilion Parish 4-H Junior Livestock Show & Sale totals more than $173,000

The 45th Annual Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was a great success.

It involved 157 young people who exhibited over 240 head of livestock (beef, sheep, goats, dairy, and swine) and 110 poultry entries. This event is organized by the LSU AgCenter Extension Service and was held January 11-12, at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building in Abbeville. A large crowd was on hand to witness the skills of these 4-H’ers and to view the extensive exhibition of the highest quality stock in Vermilion Parish.

The sale of market animals totaled $173,158.20, of which $14,550.00 was raised for the Vermilion 4-H Foundation. A total of 68 market hogs sold with an average of $ 8.39 per pound, 17 market lambs sold with an average of $ 12.03 per pound, 4 commercial heifers sold with an average of $ 2,875.00 per head, 1 steer sold with an average of $ 2.40 per pound and 4 market goats sold for an average of $12.75 per pound.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Hog and Overall Vermilion Bred Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Kennedy Marceaux of Rene Rost Middle School. The Champion Market Hog Awards are sponsored by Kenneth and Darlene Primeaux. The Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog and Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was exhibited by Mallory Meaux of Kaplan High School, and purchased by Sheriff Mike Couvillon for $13.00 per pound. Reserve Champion Market Hog Awards were sponsored by Diamond G Meats.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Ethan Goutierrez of Erath High School. The lamb sold for $16.50 per pound and was purchased by Gabe Marceaux, Assessor. The award for Overall Champion Lamb was sponsored in memory of J. G. (Ken Broussard). Bradyn Bearb of F.I.-E.B. Elementary exhibited the Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb. It was purchased by members of the Vermilion Parish School Board for $ 15.00 per pound. This award is sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by Hugh and Sherry Zaunbrecher. The Overall Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Coleen Perrin of Rene Rost Middle School. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Emily Vidalier of F.I.-E.B. Elementary,

The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Charly Menard of Rene Rost Middle. The Grand Champion Breeding Buck was shown by Ethan Weygand, Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Breeding Buck was shown by Kobe Ernest of Erath Middle School.

The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Doe was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion Breeding Doe was shown by Katie Romero of Kaplan High School. All awards for the breeding and market goat classes were sponsored by Ayla Baugh.

The Steer award was sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Caitlin Roy, of Kaplan High School 4-H Club. It was purchased by Louisiana Senator Bob Hensgens and Vermilion Parish Police Juror, Kevin Sagrera for $ 2.40 per pound.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Jane Menard) -----1st place & Belt Buckle Winner, Paityn Martin, Rene Rost Middle School; 2nd place, Owen Marceaux, Kaplan Elementary ; 3rd place, Luke McLain, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 4th place, Madison Lange, Cecil Picard Elem; and 5th place, Colby Broussard, Dozier Elementary.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dewey Domingues, Southern Sugar)(2 splits) -----1st place & Belt Buckle winner, Ellie Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 1st, Lane Turnley, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd, Emily-Grace Roden, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd, Lane Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd, Lane Demette, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 3rd, Braxton Duhon, Rene Rost Middle; 4th, Hallie Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle; 4th, Nicole Harrington, North Vermilion Middle; 5th, Allie Falgout, Dozier Elementary; and 5th, CobyJake Landry, Dozier Elementary.

13-14 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Dronet’s Floor Gallery)-----1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Katie Domingue, Erath Middle School; 2nd place, Leighton Turnley, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd place, Reese Broussard, Rene Rost Middle; 4th place, Katie Romero, Kaplan High School; and 5th place, Amelia Detraz, Mt. Carmel Elementary.

15 & Older-----(Buckle sponsored by G & H Outdoor Store - 2 splits) 1st place and Champion Buckle Winner, Hunter Lepretre of Gueydan High; 1st place, Mallory Meaux of Kaplan High School; 2nd place, Dillion Domingue, Erath High; 2nd place, Gabrielle Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 3rd place, Adam Soileau, Erath High School; 3rd place, Kailie Hebert, Kaplan High School; 4th place, Nicholas Choate, Vermilion Catholic High; 4th place, Shelby Landry, Erath High School; 5th place, Ann-Marie Lange, Vermilion Catholic High; and 5th place, Kayleigh Istre, Harvest Time Christian Academy.

BREEDING SWINE:

Division Breeding Gilt Champions were: Nicole Harrington exhibited the Division Champion Commercial Gilt; Olivia Stelly showed the Division Champion Duroc Breeding Gilt; and Allie Falgout showed the Division Champion AOB Gilt.

The Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was shown by Olivia Stelly, F.I-E.B. Elementary. The Overall Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt was shown by Nicole Harrington, North Vermilion Middle School. The Overall Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt was shown by Allie Falgout, Dozier Elementary.

The Commercial Breeding Gilt awards were sponsored by Diamond G Meats. All Breeding Gilt Awards were sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller.

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP:

9-11 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored by Ethan Goutierrez in memory of his Dad, Garrett Goutierrez and Grandfather, Ned Goutierrez) - 1st, Emily Vidalier, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 2nd, Coleen Perrin, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd, Asa Guidry, Jesse Owens Elementary; 4th, Tate Guidry, Jesse Owens Elementary; Lane Goutierrez, Dozier Elementary; and 6th, Adalyn Boudreaux, Cecil Picard Elementary.

12-14 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored in Memory of Guy LeDoux) - 1st, Ava Breaux, Gueydan High; 2nd, Bradyn Bearb, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; and 3rd, Ava Petry, Rene Rost Middle School.

15 Years and Older: (Buckle sponsored by Benny Goutierrez, Benny G’s Feed & Farm Supply) - 1st, Ethan Goutierrez, Erath High; 2nd, Mallory Meaux, Kaplan High; and 3rd, Lexi Stelly, Kaplan High.

BREEDING SHEEP:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Ewe was shown by Emily Vidalier of F.I.-E. B. Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Ewe was shown by Bradyn Bearb of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. These awards were sponsored by Rixby, Rita, and Harold Marceaux.

GOAT SHOWMANSHIP: (Buckle sponsored by Ayla Baugh)

Winners in the 13 and under Goat Showmanship were: 1st, Morgan Breaux; 2nd, Kobe Earnest; 3rd, Gracyn Meaux; 4th, Mathiew Breaux, Maltrait Memorial; 5th Charley Menard, Rene Rost Middle; 6th, Kole Cantonwine, ARCH; and 7th Sierra Dugas, Kaplan Elementary.

Goat Showmanship winners in the 14 years and older category were: 1st, Ethan Weygand, Kaplan High; 2nd, Karli Broussard, Kaplan High; 3rd, Hailey Vincent, Erath High and 4th, Katie Romero, Kaplan High.

The Overall Champion Goat Showman was Morgan Breaux of Maltrait Memorial Catholic School.

BREEDING GOATS:

The Overall Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Ethan Weygand of Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Goat was shown by Katie Romero of Kaplan High School. The Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Goat was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High.

MARKET GOATS:

The Overall Champion Market Goat was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Charly Menard of Rene Rost Middle School.

All Breeding and Market Goat Awards were sponsored by Ayla Baugh.

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP:

9-10 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored by Trahan Brangus in Memory of Teenie Man and Florine Hebert – ---- 1st and Buckle Winner was Sierra Dugas of Kaplan Elementary School, 2nd, Jillian Hebert of Jesse Owens Elementary; and 3rd, Shawnee Ross, Cecil Picard Elementary.

11-12 Year Olds (Buckle sponsored in memory of Freddie LeMaire, Jr. by The Gaspard Family and Scottie Lemaire)----- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Isaac Duhon, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 2nd, Allen McLain, III, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 3rd, Grant Vaughn, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 4th, Colten Esthay, Rene Rost Middle School; and 5th, Blaise Hebert, Jesse Owens Elementary.

13-14 Year Olds-----(Buckle sponsored by Red Angel Ventures, LLC) 1st, and Belt Buckle Winner, Emma Lege, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 2nd, Drake Carlin, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 3rd, Lillie Thibodeaux, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 4th, Tayler Guidry, At-Large; and 5th, Collin Arnould, North Vermilion Middle School.

15 & Older----- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Gary Mayard by his daughters Jessa and Gina and grandchildren, Ava Grace, Manning and Reese)-(1st Split)--1st Ryan McLain, Vermilion Catholic High; 2nd, Celine Auzenne, North Vermilion High; 3rd, Ty Hebert, Kaplan High School; 4th, Sydney Luquette, Erath High School; and 5th, Fallon Lege, Vermillion Catholic High School

15 & Older---- (2nd Split) 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Caitlin Roy, Kaplan High School; 2nd, Carly Hebert, Abbeville High School; 3rd, Hailey Vincent, Erath High School; 4th, Hannah Reed, North Vermilion High School; and 5th, McKenzie Duhon, Kaplan High School.

The Denise Gastal Memorial Award for Overall Champion Beef Showman was won by Isaac Duhon of Mt. Carmel Elementary. The award is sponsored in Denise’s memory by Joey, Michelle, Paige and Dilan Comeaux.

BREEDING BEEF SHOW

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer was also exhibited by Adrian Carlin. Commercial heifer awards were sponsored by Chad Dartez Trucking and LeMaire Cattle Company.

Awards for the Grey Brahman breed were sponsored in memory of Bryan Veazey by the Bryan Veazey Family. The Grand Champion Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Caitlin Roy of Kaplan High School. The Grand Champion Vermilion Bred and Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Grant Hardin of Kaplan High. Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Drake Carlin of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

The Champion Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Isaac Duhon of Mt. Carmel Elementary. Isaac also exhibited the Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Heifer. The Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Ty Hebert of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Sara Felix of Erath High School.

The Champion and Reserve Champion Red Brahman Bull awards were sponsored by Craig and Carleen Frederick. Luke Hebert of J. H. Williams Middle School showed the Grand Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull.

Calvin and Lorraine LeBouef sponsored the Red Brahman Heifer awards. Isaac Duhon of Mt. Carmel Elementary exhibited the Grand Champion Red Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion and Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer was shown by Carly Hebert of Abbeville High School. Lane Frederick of J. H. Williams Middle School showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer.

The Santa Gertrudis show awards were sponsored by Troy and Monique Luquette. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Abbie Mouton of Abbeville High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Logan Hebert of Kaplan High.

The Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large 4-H member. Abbie Mouton of Abbeville High showed the Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer. The Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer was shown by Collin Hebert of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer was exhibited by Maggie Mouton of Abbeville High School.

Chris and Andi Herpin sponsored the Braford awards at the 2019 Vermilion Parish Livestock Show. Christopher Broussard of Abbeville High School showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Bull.

The Grand Champion Braford Heifer was shown by Hailey Vincent of Erath High School. The Reserve Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer was shown by Blaise Hebert of Jesse Owens Elementary. Sierra Dugas of Kaplan Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Braford Heifer.

Beefmaster Show awards were sponsored by Guidry Cattle Company. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Bull was shown by Gabriel Guilbeaux of Erath High School.

The Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Collin Arnould of North Vermilion Middle School. Collin also showed the Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer. The Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large 4-H member. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Gabriel Guilbeaux of Erath High School.

The AOB Brahman Influence awards were sponsored by Tim and Gwen Broussard. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Lindsey Detraz of Kaplan High School.

The Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry, At-Large 4-H Member. The Reserve Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was exhibited by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School. The Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Lindsey Detraz of Kaplan High School. Ty Detraz of J. H. Williams Middle School showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer.

The AOB Non-Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie. The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Caitlin Roy of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull was shown by Celine Auzenne of North Vermilion High School

The Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Caitlin Roy of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Celine Auzenne of North Vermilion High School.

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP:

The buckle for Dairy Showman was sponsored by Planters Rice Mill.

The 1st and Overall Champion Dairy Showman was Adrian Carlin, Kaplan High School; 2nd, Tayler Guidry, At-Large Member; 3rd, Jillian Hebert, North Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Olivia Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; and 5th, Ashly Leyva, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

BREEDING DAIRY

The Dairy Show awards were sponsored by Wilhelm Farms, Ed and Susan Wilhelm.

The Division Champion AOB Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School. The Division Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Dairy Cow was shown by Ashly Leyva of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

The Division Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer was shown by Olivia Stelly of F.I.-E.B. Elementary. The Division Reserve Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer was shown by Jillian Broussard of North Vermilion Middle School

The Overall Champion Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Dairy Cow was shown by Olivia Stelly of F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Awards for the 14 and Over Poultry showmanship were donated by Lloyd and Peggy Suire. Results were: 1st, Katherine Matte, Gueydan High School; 2nd, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion Middle School; 3rd, Jason Freeman, North Vermilion High School; 4th, Isaac Primeaux, ARCH; 5th, Daniel Lange, Erath High School; 6th Cole Lange, Erath High School; 7th, Courtland Rodrigue, North Vermilion High; and 8th, Jonathan Theriot, Vermilion Catholic High School.

Awards for the 13 and Under Poultry showmanship were donated by Al and Leisa Lee. Results were: 1st, Kinsey Waits, North Vermilion Middle School; 2nd, Evelyn Primeaux, ARCH; 3rd, Jace Freeman, North Vermilion Middle School; 4th, Kloe’ Broussard, LeBlanc Elementary; 5th, Olivia Stelly, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 6th, Haiden Davidson, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 7th, Alyssa Gaspard, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 8th, Francisco Leyva, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 9th, Ellie Primeaux, ARCH; and 10th, Lane Demette, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

POULTRY SHOW:

Lanie Farms, Al and Darla Lanie, sponsored the awards for the Poultry Show. Winning Best of Show was Jace Freeman with his Standard Light Brahmas Cockerel. Jonathan Theriot of Vermilion Catholic High School won Reserve Best of Show with his Bantam Dark Cornish Cockerel.

The Vermilion 4-H livestock exhibitors would also like to thank the following show sponsors: Vermilion Parish Police Jury; Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau; Vermilion Parish School Board, Vermilion Rice Growers Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen’s Association, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.

It is the policy of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service that no person shall be subjected to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability. If you would like more information on the 4-H Livestock program, contact Hilton Waits at hwaits@agcenter.lsu.edu or Natalie McElyea-Chittenden at nmcelyea@agcenter.lsu.edu or call the office at 337-898-4335.