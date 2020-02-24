Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau holds their annual federation meeting

Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation had a very special annual meeting on Sunday at the Farm Bureau Centre Board Room.

The 69th Annual Meeting was held to elect officers, board members and honor some very special people.

Bryan Simon, the 2019 president for Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau, addressed the packed room about the state of the parish’s Farm Bureau offices, members, and financial position along with the future of farming in the parish.

Jamie Lee, Ag in the Classroom chairman, presented a report on the activities that were conducted during the year.

Philip and Chelsie Domingues, YF&R Committee vice-chairmen highlighted the events and accomplishments of the year, stressing the mission to promote and strengthen Louisiana agriculture by offering opportunities for training and leadership experience to younger producers.

Leah McLain, Fundraising chairman gave a report on the phenomenal “Party at the Red Barn” Fundraiser that was held on February 7, 2020. Mrs. Linda Zaunbrecher was honored along with all of the past recipients of the Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher Scholarship.

Roslyn Simon, Women’s Committee Chairman recognized a very special guest. Farm Bureau’s past queen from 1953 who was also the state queen that year. Mrs. Ellen Lorraine LaTour Neol wowed the crowd with her touching Queen’s Poem. She inspired the crowd with her life story, growing up in Kaplan, winning the parish and state Farm Bureau titles, and supporting her husband and children in their life in agriculture.

Roslyn then introduced the 2019 La Farm Bureau Queen Miss Victoria Elise Roussel. She has been busy representing the state at many fairs, festivals and events and promoting agriculture. Although she is serving as the state queen, she passed her parish title over to the 2020 Queen. Victoria gave a heartfelt speech to the board thanking them for the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of serving as the state queen.

The 2020 Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Queen, Miss Avery Claire Hebert was announced. Avery is the daughter of Blair and Michelle Hebert. She is currently a student at Louisiana State University where she is majoring in agribusiness with a minor in political science. Avery will be competing in the state contest in June of 2020.

Bryan Simon gave the President’s Report recapping the past year. Farm Bureau accomplished many great things and at the top of the list is the eager involvement of the Young Farmers and Ranchers. There is no doubt that this organization had a phenominal year. Simon went on to give some distinguished awards.

Dane Louis Hebert was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Hebert has been serving on the Board of Directors for 33 years. He is one of the very few past presidents of our organization that has remained very active on the board.

Simon awarded the Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher Scholarship to Avery Claire Hebert, the daughter of Blair and Michelle Hebert. Avery was also a state recipient of the Linda and Wayne Zaunbrecher Scholarship.

Simon honored a couple as the Outstanding Board Members. This couple continuously goes above and beyond the call of duty. Calvin and Lorraine were named Outstanding Board Members for the year.

For the first time ever, Simon recognized an Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher couple for their efforts. Philip and Chelsie Domingues were honored for their dedication to the committee.

Jeffery Faulk, nominating committee member read the nominations for the election of the 2020 officers and board of directors were elected as follows:

President – Bryan Simon; 1st Vice-President – Adlar Stelly; 2nd Vice-President – Allen McLain; 3rd Vice-President – Charles Dill, Jr. ; Secretary – Philip Domingues; Treasurer – Aaron Lee; Women’s Committee Chairman – Roslyn Simon ; YF&R Committee Chairman – Natachia Stelly ; District 1: Dane Hebert, Jeffery Faulk, Johnny Boudreaux, Aaron Lee; District 2: Rex Simon, Bryan Simon, Randy Stutes, Charles Dill, Jr.; District 3: Dale Broussard, Errol Domingues, Hank Moss, Philip Domingues ; District 4: Cobb LeBouef, Adlar Stelly, Allen McLain, Jr., Sandrus Stelly, Jr.; District 5: Richard Hardee, Linda Zaunbrecher, Matthew Zaunbrecher, Josh Trahan; At-Large: Dan Devenport, Laura Hebert, Calvin LeBouef, Hunter Luquette, John McLain, Nicholas Newman, Drey Vincent, Gus Zaunbrecher, Mike Luquette; Honorary Members: JC “Buster” Griffin and Ed Freeland