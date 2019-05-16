Vermilion Parish graduates among record LSU class
BATON ROUGE – LSU graduated its largest and most diverse class ever at the university’s 298th commencement exercises on Friday, May 10.
At the spring commencement ceremony, a record 4,442 degrees were awarded, including several to graduates from Vermilion Parish.
LSU graduates from Vermilion Parish:
Sara Elizabeth Mire, Delcambre
College of Agriculture
Alyssa Naomi Veazey, Erath
College of Art & Design
Emily Ann Hebert, Abbeville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Olivia Adele Gabor, Abbeville
Kody Joseph LaBauve, Erath
Paul Jude Veazey, Abbeville
College of Engineering
Austin James Fabre, Maurice
College of Humanitites & Social Sciences
Olivia Michelle Camel, Kaplan
Lauren Elizabeth Griffin, Abbeville
Sara Elizabeth Mire, Delcambre
College of Science
Aaron Tianqin Cao, Abbeville
Lilly Thuy Linh Cao, Abbeville
Margaret Ann Carey, Maurice
Graduate School (Master’s)
Bethany Mariel Baudoin, Kaplan
Graduate School (Doctorate)
Taylor Danielle Orgeron, Abbeville