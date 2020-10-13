Vermilion Parish Hurricane Reporting

The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance has made a very simple online form to help assess Vermilion's post-storm situation. VEDA is encouraging business owners to fill out the form whether they were affected by Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, or both.

It can be accessed at: www.developvermilion.org/hurricanedamage

Business are encouraged to report not just physical damage, but any challenges caused by the storms.

“There was no official way for businesses to notify their state and local officials of their issues. So, we decided to pick up the ball. We will compile the information and provide our state and local partners with data they can use to help in the response. VEDA will also use the information provided to help with future programming,” Anne Falgout VEDA Executive Director says. “In the meantime, if resources are available based on what you told us, we will provide those also!”

Businesses that share their email address will be added to the Business Resources newsletter that is distributed monthly. These communications provide subscribers with access to programs, best practices, and events that can improve the way they do business.

If for some reason you cannot access the form, please feel free to text the following info to (337) 418-9849.

Your First & Last Name

Company Name

Company Physical Zip Code

Which Hurricane Affected You: Laura, Delta, Both

Phone Number

Email Address

Nature of the Damage

“We were luckier than many of our neighboring communities,” adds Falgout, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take care of our local business community. These stores and services keep our towns and cities vibrant, employ our residents, and bring wealth into our parish. It’s our responsibility to help them however we can!

For up-to-date information and resources, visit the VEDA Disaster Relief page at DevelopVermilion.org.