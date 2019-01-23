Vermilion Parish jury convicts woman of vehicular homicide

A Vermilion Parish jury convicted Elizabeth Trahan, 26, of vehicular homicide after a two-day trial before Judge Durwood Conque.

Trahan is facing a sentence of five to 30 hard labor.

On September 12, 2015 Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in which 51-year-old Carl Johnson was killed. Mr. Johnson was the driver of the motorcycle. The occupants of the vehicle were Elizabeth Trahan and her boyfriend, Victor Guilamo.

Witnesses at the scene identified Trahan as the driver of the vehicle with said vehicle going in excess of 70 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. Trahan denied being the driver of the vehicle and indicated that it was Guilamo who was driving but after a lengthy investigation by the Louisiana State Police it was determined that Trahan indeed was the driver. Lab analysis revealed that Trahan had four types of drugs in her system including marijuana.

Guilamo is currently facing an obstruction of justice charge and injuring public records. He currently has a bench warrant out for his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney John Ghio prosecuted the case. Judge Conque will determine the sentence after a presentence investigation and hearing.