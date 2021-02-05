Vermilion Parish loses cultural icon - Russell Gary

On February 2 2021 Louisiana lost a cultural icon – Russell Gary.

He was 87 years old.

His funeral arrangements are being handled by Vincent’s Funeral Home in Abbeville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

Russell, son of Raol Gary, was born in 1933 in Erath, Louisiana. During WWII, his family moved to New Orleans where his father helped to build ships, but after the war they returned to Vermilion Parish. Although Gary dearly loved athletics, he was required to work to help the family rather than participate in sports.

He attended school in Erath, but Gary graduated from Abbeville High School and, thereafter, was in the National Guard for nine years. During Hurricane Audrey in 1957, he rescued cattle and people in Tiger Lagoon. On C. B. Vincent’s marsh he nearly drowned chasing down a calf. In March, 1952, Gary married Raccy Anne Breaux, now deceased, and they had two children, Cheryl and Chris, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

On October 22, 1957, Gary opened Gary’s Men Store in Abbeville, a popular business that operated for 38 years, across from St. Mary Magdalen Church. Later, he relocated the store across the street and just north of the Vermilion Parish Court House.

His first employee was Donald “Dono” Domingue, son of Dalton Domingue.

His first customer was Ruth Broussard, wife of Bob Broussard of Henry. He hired many boys and young men to work in his store. One who went on to much fame as a musician was Warren Schexnayder who used the name “Warren Storm.”

Close friend, Erath attorney Warren Perrin, appreciated everything Russell did to presrve the Cajun Culture and athletics in the parish.

“As a young man, like many in Vermillion Parish, I bought my first blazer from him and that’s where our friendship began,” said Perrin. “I was totally amazed at his encyclopedic memory of all of the athletes of Vermillion Parish. He truly knew everyone. As his attorney and close friend I can say unequivocally that he was the most valuable volunteer at the Acadian Museum for 20 years because he was not part time but a full-time devotee to the Cajun culture.”

Music was one of Gary’s passion.

He first got his start as a drummer for Larry Brasseaux’s band. The band had their first practice in Warren’s house and Russell attended the session in 1951. Gary was so impressed with them he hired the band to play for his store’s grand opening.

Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus, CODOFIL and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Fondation, Inc. For many years, Gary was also the public address announcer for the Abbeville High School football games.

Gary was also the color man for many radio broadcasts covering Vermilion Parish sporting events. He had an uncanny ability to remember the names of many of the Vermilion Parish student athletes that he covered during his long career supporting many educational and sporting events.

In January, 1982, Gary started playing music with the Fa Tras Cajun Band. The band played all over the country including St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans. The group was also on many television programs, including CBS, which filmed the band performing at Clement’s Dance Hall north of Abbeville.

As part of Governor Foster’s office, Gary worked for the State of Louisiana beginning October 1, 1995 doing promotions for many cultural activities. In 1996, he was appointed by Lt. Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco to be the state coordinator of Louisiana’s tricentennial FrancoFête ‘99. The successful event was recognized as the best effort of any state in the promotion of cultural tourism and set the template for the present-day cultural tourism industry.

After retiring from the state, Gary was a volunteer at the Acadian Museum for many years. Thereafter, Gary worked for the City of Abbeville until he suffered a disabling accident on October 19, 2006.

Gary did not let his physical condition stop his love of performing Cajun music and promoting the culture.

On January 28, 2012, Gary was inducted as a Living Legend of the Acadian Museum. In 2019, he was inducted into the Abbeville High Athletic Hall of Fame.

He spent the last few years of his life at Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Abbeville.

“Mr. Russell was the grandpa we all wanted. He was so loving and had encouraging words for everyone. He was overall a breath of fresh air,” Lisa Perro, RN, said.

“He will be missed,” she added with a heavy heart