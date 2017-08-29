Vermilion Parish part of tropical storm warning for Harvey

Harvey is a weak tropical storm, moving northeast towards the southwest Louisiana coast. Landfall projection is Wednesday morning in Cameron Parish as a tropical storm.

The major storyline with this system will continue to be the heavy rain and dangerous flood threat, especially in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Storm total values will approach the 30 to 45 inch range in parts of southeast Texas.

This system is not expected to strengthen significantly, wind-wise. However due to the track forecast, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Jefferson County and Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes. Expect to see wind gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range near the coast in the warning area, especially tonight into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range will be seen along the I-10 corridor today through Wednesday, and could extend further inland into central Louisiana during the day Wednesday.

Storm Surge will be one to three feet AGL. During the period of high tides, expect to see coastal flooding in Jefferson County, and Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes.

We are forecasting another 6 to 12 inches of rain in southeast Texas, 4 to 8 inches in southwest Louisiana, 3 to 6 inches in south central Louisiana, and 3 to 6 inches in central Louisiana. There is potential for higher rain totals across the entire region, depending on where the rain bands develop.

Record river flooding is forecast on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks. Major flooding is forecast for Village Creek near Kountze, the Neches River near Salt Water Barrier and Beaumont, Bundick Creek near Bundick Lake, Calcasieu River near Old Town Bay, Bayou Nezpique near Basile, and the Mermentau River near Mermentau.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes today and tomorrow.