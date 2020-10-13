Vermilion Parish Police Jury will be distributing free blue tarps, starting Tuesday

Many homes in Vermilion Parish had roof damage because of the strong winds from Hurricane Delta.

Shingles were pealed off old and new roofs. Also, trees fell through homes.

Those who had damage, can get a blue tarp. Call the Police Jury Office, 898-4300, to request a blue cover. Give your name, address and telephone number. You will also have to furnish a picture of your roof damage before a tarp is handed out.

The Police Jury ordered 500 tarps and is expected to order more this week.

You will have to either put up the tarp or hire someone to do it for you.

The blue roof covers will be available Tuesday or possibly Wednesday depending when they are delivered to the Police Jury Office.

Catholic Charities

If you or someone you know needs help removing a tree from the house or tarping their roof in Acadiana, you can sign up online to get added to Catholic Charities of Acadiana list: https://www.tfaforms.com/4858283

If you are able to volunteer, please sign up here: https://www.tfaforms.com/4633555