Vermilion Parish Public schools to end hybrid schedule

Vermilion Parish Public Schools will be letting its hybrid students return to campus, starting next week, announced school superintendent Tommy Byler.

Byler gave the school district’s game-plan to transition back into five-day a week attendance, which is how it was before COVID-19.

In a six-minute video, Byler informed parents and students the transition from a hybrid schedule to a regular schedule would begin next week on Nov. 2.

For the last two months, public school students have been attending school every other day. Some would attend on Monday, Wednesday, and every other Friday. Others would go Tuesday, Thursday, and every other Friday.

Next week, high schools and middle schools will slowly be transitioning back to a five-day a week schedule. Byler warned parents and students the transition would not be easy, and there will be hiccups along the way.

“We need everyone to be patient,” said Byler.

Students will still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Byler is leaving it up to each school s on how they want to handle their students’ return.

The administrators from each high school will sit with the middle school administrators in their community and develop a plan.

Example: Abbeville High’s administrators will meet with J.H. Williams Middle School administrators to develop a plan on how to bring back the students.

Byler said some schools might welcome back one grade on a specific day and another grade the next day. Other schools may wait until Nov. 9 and welcome everyone back.

School administrators have to figure out bus routes since the school bus can only be 75 percent full or 45 students per bus. Byler said the school system could not afford to have any bus drivers get COVID-19 because of the shortage of substitute bus drivers.

“The first few days may have delays with bus routes,” Byler said. “There is no way to figure out bus routes and bus numbers until we figure out who is riding the bus.”