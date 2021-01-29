Vermilion Parish public schools going back to ‘face-to-face’ learning

In Superintendent Tommy Byler’s video update, he informed parents, students, and school employees that they would begin transitioning from a hybrid (A-B) schedule to full-time schedule.

For most of the school year, the high school and middle schools have been in a hybrid model, but by Feb. 5, the plan is to have the students attending full time.

He explained because of the safety issues the parish has put in place to ensure that students and staff are safe, he is confident the school district can get back to face to face learning. He assured parents and students that the district would not be making this decision to return to school if it wasn’t confident in its protocols and staff’s ability to enforce and follow those protocols.

The district will take at least four days to transition back to face-to-face learning slowly.

This Monday and Tuesday, all sixth graders and ninth graders will report back to school full time.

The rest of the students on the “A” schedule will report to school on Monday, and those on the “B” schedule will report on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, all seventh and 10th graders, along with sixth graders and ninth-graders, will be reporting to school full time.

On Thursday, eighth, 11th, and 12th graders who are on the “B” schedule will report to school.

On Friday, Feb. 5, all middle school and high school students will report back to school.

The week of Feb. 8, everyone is back in school, hopefully for the rest of the school year.