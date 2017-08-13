Vermilion Parish School board members expected to meet

It sounds like they are all expected to attend for the first time in a few weeks.

The last time that all members of the Vermilion Parish School Board sat together was a month ago for committee meetings.

Monday, starting at 6 p.m., the school board will hold its committee meetings for August.

Since last month’s committee meeting, three regular meetings had to be canceled because there were not enough school board members in attendance. There must be a quorum for a meeting to be officially held.

Those four school board members who did not attend were Luddy Herpin, Kibbie Pillette, Laura LeBeouf and Sara Duplechain.

The Merdional contacted three out of the four, and three said they are expected to attend the committee meetings Monday evening.

The only school board member who may miss is Luddy Herpin, depending on his health.

Also expected to attend the school board committee meetings are board members Chris Gautreaux, Stacy Landry, Chris Hebert and board president Anthony Fontana.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.