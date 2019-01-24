Vermilion Parish School Board picks president on first vote

It took only one vote.

The Vermilion Parish School Board was able to select a new board president and vice president on Tuesday during a special board meeting.

On the first vote, the school board voted 8-0 to name Jean Broussard as the new president of the school board.

It was unanimous only because Broussard was the only name on the ballot.

The two names nominated for president were Broussard and board member Kibbie Pillette.

Earlier in the month, the school board was deadlocked 4-4 on naming a president between Pillette and Broussard. At Tuesday’s meeting, both men were nominated again.

But before the first vote was taken, Pillette withdrew his name.

“Let me say that I withdraw my name for president simply because I want this board to function as one board. We can’t solve anything if we continue to split and continue to fight. I want to end that.”

Broussard thanked Pillette for the action he took. Broussard said had the board voted 4-4, he was going to do what Pillette did before the second vote was taken.

“I would have broken the tie by withdrawing my name,” said Broussard. “We are the board. We have to begin picking up the pieces and move on.”

With a new board president, the board had to select a board vice president. The nominations were brand new board member Jason Roy and Laura LeBeouf, who was the vice president for the last year.

LeBeouf won after a 5-3 vote.

Voting for her were LeBeouf, Pillette, Dale Stelly, David Dupuis, and Broussard. Voting for Roy were Chris Gautreaux, Kristy Hebert, and Roy.

After the regular meeting was over, Broussard and LeBeouf stood up and hugged one another and talked to each other for another 15 minutes.

They will serve one year as president and vice president.