Vermilion Parish School Board race heads to Dec. 8 runoff

While Tuesday’s election day secured winners in races for three seats on the Vermilion Parish School Board, another is going in to overtime.

There will be a runoff for the School Board’s District D seat. That election will be held on Dec. 8.

Reaching the runoff after Tuesday’s voting are incumbent Stacy Landry and challenger Dale Stelly.

Stelly received the most votes Tuesday, with 45 percent (996 votes). Landry, who currently serves as the school board president, followed with 42 percent (930 votes). John Breaux rounded out Tuesday’s race with 12 percent (269 votes).

Jason Roy will be joining the school board as he will represent District G after he is sworn in early next year. Roy defeated incumbent Sara Duplechain. Roy received 59 percent (1,281 votes) to Duplechain’s 41 percent (877 votes).

Returning to the school board will be Jean Broussard. He won the race for District A by 40 votes. Broussard received 51 percent (978 votes) to challenger’s Charlotte Detraz’s 49 percent (938 votes). Once he is sworn in, it will mark the start of Broussard’s first full term. He joined the board after former member Anthony Fontana stepped down earlier this year.

There will be another new face on the board in 2019. Kristy Hebert won the District H race, defeating incumbent Christopher Hebert. Kristy Hebert took 51 percent (1,238) of the votes. Christopher Hebert received 49 percent (1,201).

David Dupuis, Chris Gautreaux, Laura LeBeouf and Kibbie Pillette will return to the board. They each ran unopposed.