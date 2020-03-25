Vermilion Parish Schools System adds FIEB as grab-and-go meal’ site

Beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Vermilion Parish School Board will be offering grab-and-go meals at an additional site, Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Each child will receive a lunch meal and a breakfast meal for the next morning. There is no registration required. No identification is needed. There is no cost to receive the meals. Any child age 18 and under may come to get the meals. This does include students, siblings, friends, family members, toddlers, and those who attend private or parochial schools. The child must be present to receive the meal, no exceptions.

Meals will be provided with drive-thru service. Walk-up service should only be used if the child/children have no other way to get to the school sites. The meals will be brought to the cars and/or students, please remain in the car.

The sites open for service meal service are:

• Cecil Picard Elementary

• Dozier Elementary

• Eaton Park Elementary

• Gueydan High

• J. H. Williams Middle

• Rene Rost Middle

• Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary (beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020)

All VPSB students with special diet prescriptions on file, please call the Meal Service Hotline at 898-5702.