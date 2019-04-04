Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office alerts drivers to flooding on some parish roadways
Thu, 04/04/2019 - 2:21pm
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, significant amounts of rainfall in Vermilion Parish today have resulted in minor flooding of Parish roadways.
The roadways are:
• Alexander Rd
• Robie Circle
• Old Kaplan Hwy.
• Ollie Rd.
• Conrad Rd.
• Columbus Rd.
Sheriff Couvillon says that there are no reported road closures at this time but urges motorist to use extreme caution while traveling.