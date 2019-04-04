Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office alerts drivers to flooding on some parish roadways

Thu, 04/04/2019 - 2:21pm

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, significant amounts of rainfall in Vermilion Parish today have resulted in minor flooding of Parish roadways.
The roadways are:
• Alexander Rd
• Robie Circle
• Old Kaplan Hwy.
• Ollie Rd.
• Conrad Rd.
• Columbus Rd.

Sheriff Couvillon says that there are no reported road closures at this time but urges motorist to use extreme caution while traveling.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019