Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office alerts residents about FBI scam

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon and the FBI are urging residents to be mindful of an automated FBI phone scam that is circulating in our area where residents are advised that they owe taxes, their homes are under surveillance and that arrest warrants have been issued for their arrest.

THIS IS A SCAM

Sheriff Couvillon says the public should be aware that the FBI does not call private citizens threatening arrest or requesting money and furthermore citizens should never give out unsolicited request for personal information to callers that you do not know.

Individuals receiving such calls can file a complaint through the FBI”s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon says that a person can avoid becoming the victim of a scam by following a few simple steps.

1) Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls.

2) Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact.

3) Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you feel uncomfortable or says things that don’t sound right, hang up.