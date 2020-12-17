Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests teen on charge of conspiracy to commit murder

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office PIO Captain Drew David, a second arrest has been made in the ongoing investigation for conspiracy to commit second degree murder against Roland Bernard III.

Bernard was arrested Nov. 18 after investigators intercepted information that Bernard was engaging in methods to have others commit second degree murder.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Narcotics Task Force, located and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile suspect on Dec. 15. The juvenile suspect has also been charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder, and was immediately transported to a juvenile detention center in Mississippi where he awaits the next process in the juvenile court system.

This case is still ongoing and more arrest are possible.