Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies graduate recent police academies

Deputy Andre Babin and Jordan Chambliss recently graduated from the Iberia Parish Corrections Training Academy and are now state certified correctional officers under the Peace Officers Standards of Training. Both Andre and Jordan will work at the Vermilion parish jail.

Deputy Erick Hanagriff and Deputy Anthony Frederick recently graduated from a 14-week police training academy held at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office to become certified under the state of Louisiana’s Peace Officer’s Standards of Training. Both Erick and Anthony must now complete a 14 week Field Officer Training Program administered by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office before they can be assigned to work in the patrol division of the VPSO.

Deputy Erick Hanagriff received the “most improved physical fitness award”.

Deputy Anthony Frederick received the “Top PT Award” for being the most physical fit amongst all of the other academy cadets.

“We are blessed to be able to continue recruiting men and women of this caliber. They have chosen a career in law enforcement and I am happy that they are part of our team, TEAM VPSO.

I am very proud of these deputies and I wish them the best as they embark on a challenging but very rewarding career,” said Sheriff Couvillon.