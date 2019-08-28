Article Image Alt Text

Tyler Domingue has been missing since May of 2014.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body believed to be Tyler Domingue

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 3:57pm
Has been missing since May 2014

On Aug. 27, investigators with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered a body believed to be that of a woman reported missing in St. Landry Parish in May 2014.
The body, preliminarily identified as that of Tyler Domingue, was recovered from Coulee Kinney after Sheriff’s detectives and the District Attorney’s Office developed information into her last known location.
A forensic examination of the remains and review of other possible evidence by Louisiana Forensics, the Acadiana Crime Lab and the LSU F.A.C.E.S. Lab will be necessary to confirm the preliminary identification.
Law Enforcement Officials believe the disappearance and death of Domingue may be related to other crimes.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

