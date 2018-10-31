Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for information on stolen party barge

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 2012 Sun Tracker aluminum party barge, which was stolen off of U.S. Hwy. 167 in the Maurice area.

The party barge was stolen sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

If you have any information about the theft of this party barge, please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Criminal investigation Office at 337-898-4403.